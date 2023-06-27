 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Cleveland woman indicted on murder charges after leaving her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days, prosecutors say

Kristel Candelario left her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days while she vacationed in Detroit and Puerto Rico, prosecutors say.

 Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office

(CNN) — A Cleveland woman has been indicted on murder charges after she left her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days while she vacationed in Detroit and Puerto Rico and the baby died, prosecutors say.

“On June 6, 2023, Kristel Candelario left her 16-month-old daughter alone and unattended at her residence near Lorain Avenue and West 97th Street in Cleveland,” a Monday release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said. “She did not return to her child until June 16, 2023, around 8 a.m. Upon returning, Candelario found her 16-month-old daughter unresponsive and called the police.”

Authorities declared the “extremely dehydrated” 16-month-old dead on arrival, according to the release. The girl was found in a Pack ‘n Play pen “on a liner soiled with urine and feces with soiled blankets,” the release said.

Candelario was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault, and endangering children, prosecutors say.

Court records indicate she’s being held in jail on a $1 million bond with a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this report.

