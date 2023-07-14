180 teenagers come together to repair 20 houses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)– 20 Disabled and the elderly Wausau residents will receive home repairs.
The Organization Group Mission Trips located in Colorado travels all around the country during the summer with youth volunteers to help with repairs.
Local organizations are teaming up with The City of Wausau, Habitat for Humanity, and Groups Mission Trips to make this event possible.
"We see the need and we want to respond to it to make that difference in the Wausau area," said the Co-Sponor Liaison for Wausau, John Schmitt.
All of the volunteer slots are full.
If you would like to donate you can visit this website.