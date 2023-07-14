 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue
to move across the state, causing the air quality index (AQI) for
PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It
is possible that isolated to scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI
PM2.5 could develop, with the best chance for this to occur across
southern Wisconsin. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
exertion. Everyone else should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts until noon
Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory will be allowed to
expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend
the end-time of the advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

180 teenagers come together to repair 20 houses

  • Updated
  • 0
Home repair
Veonna King

VK

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)– 20 Disabled and the elderly Wausau residents will receive home repairs. 

The Organization Group Mission Trips located in Colorado travels all around the country during the summer with youth volunteers to help with repairs. 

Local organizations are teaming up with The City of Wausau, Habitat for Humanity, and Groups Mission Trips to make this event possible. 

"We see the need and we want to respond to it to make that difference in the Wausau area," said the Co-Sponor Liaison for Wausau, John Schmitt. 

All of the volunteer slots are full.

If you would like to donate you can visit this website. 

Tags

Recommended for you