3 High school students earn their Eagle Scout Rank

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Carson Rice, Ben Winkles, and Adam Sikora, earned a high achievement Sunday.
These three long time devoted Boy Scouts became Eagle Scouts.
Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts program of the Boy Scouts of America.
One of the Scout chairmen felt that this story needed to be heard.
"I don't think people understand just exactly how hard it is to become an Eagle scout, they put in the time and the effort and they show that they are leaders," said Ken Zubke Chair Committee.
The ranking ceremony took place at St. Marks Catholic Church.