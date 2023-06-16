A community painting event aims to bring community together

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A community wide mural painting event is coming to the Wausau area.
Priceless Paint Day got its name from the building the mural will be painted on, the Price-Less Cabinetry Center.
Stephanie Kohli, muralist and main artist of the event stated that this event is for people to come together and just paint.
"We are beautifying the wall here at Price-Less and we are inviting the kids in the community and their family and just anyone to help us come paint this mural," said Kohli.
The event is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday June 17th.