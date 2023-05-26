A Gleason wolf dog sanctuary is asking the community for help

GLEASON, Wis. (WAOW) — A Northwoods non-profit is seeking help while in the process of building a new shelter.
Apex Angels and Warriors is a nonprofit in Gleason. Their mission is to help veterans dealing with trauma and post-traumatic stress by using wolf dogs.
This new shelter isn't just important to her but to the veterans emotionally involved.
"After being over in Iraq for a year it has helped with calming me down and being able to open up a little bit more," said Mark Gallagher, a long-time member of the organization.
The new shelter started this year dealing with flooding issues, and are now working to make sure that the wolf dogs have the best home possible.
"Due to flooding this year we have to move the sanctuary to higher ground and just to keep it safer and healthier for the animals and volunteers", said Michelle Last, the co-owner.
The organization says they have been struggling with supplies, volunteers, and meat for the wolf dogs.
If you or someone want to get involved you can visit this link.