A local branch support group offering a number of activities

Veonna King

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The organization Midstate Independent Living Choices offers support for individuals with disabilities and Mental Illnesses . 

The Branch program Rocc Point is an organization that offers a variety of support groups. 

Activities in the program ranging from Peer support groups, Cooking, and much more. 

Tamara Brown has been attending the group for over six years and she states the impact it has had on her. 

"Well I first came here I had just got out of the hospital for suicide and this place has saved my life because it gives me a place to go every single day," said Brown. 

All of the services Rocc offer are free and are for anyone. 

If you or someone else is interested in you can visit their website

