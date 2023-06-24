A local Korea war veteran is built a wheelchair ramp

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW)-- Ken Voigt got the gift of a lifetime from Purple Heart Homes.
vogit has been struggling to get in out of his home, with his wheel chair.
So in return Purple Heart Homes built him a wheelchair ramp outside his house.
The organization Purple Heart Homes created to make veterans lives more accessible.
The organization was created by two veterans from North Carolina.
One of those founders had lost both of his legs combat in Iraq.
When he returned home his community members banned together and helped create him a more accessible home.
This where the two got the idea to start Purple Heart Homes.
Vogit stated that this ramp will make his life easier.