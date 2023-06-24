 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Saturday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours.
The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people
who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all
others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

A local Korea war veteran is built a wheelchair ramp

  • 0
PURPLE HEART
Veonna King

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW)-- Ken Voigt got the gift of a lifetime from Purple Heart Homes. 

vogit has been struggling to get in out of his home, with his wheel chair.

So in return  Purple Heart Homes built him a wheelchair ramp outside his house.

The organization Purple Heart Homes created to make veterans lives more accessible. 

The organization was created by two veterans from North Carolina. 

One of those founders had lost both of his legs combat in Iraq.

When he returned home his community members banned together and helped create him a more accessible home. 

This where the two got the idea to start Purple Heart Homes.

Vogit stated that this ramp will make his life easier. 

