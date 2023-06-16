A new bill being authorized by State Representatives

(WAOW) -- A new bill is creating safer roads for local rural area residents.
The new bill comes after Tony Evers signed the 14 million dollar deal back in February of this year for Highway 29.
" That doesn't just benefit rural Wisconsin it benefits the whole state because our agriculture economy as one of the greatest industries and its part of our heritage in Wisconsin", said State Representative Katrina Shankland.
The new bill plans set funds aside for reimbursement for communities that maybe impacted by the repairs and rebuilding.
Some of the plans include replacing aging bridges and crossings on the roads.
For now, nothing has been finalized.