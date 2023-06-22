 Skip to main content
A recent study shows high levels of nitrate for Portage County residents

DRAIN PIC
Veonna King

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Portage County for Clean Water recently released a study for water testing in Portage County private wells. 

The study revealing that 21 percent of the private wells tested for high levels of nitrate.

According to the 2022 study, this means one out five private wells in Portage County contain nitrate. 

Water Resource specialist Jen McNelly states this information to get out all residents especially the ones that live near farms.  

"For those people in rural areas who have private presidential wells their is no requirement for them to test their drinking water and so a lot of times people aren't even aware of what the quality of their drinking water maybe", said McNelly. 

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says Nitrate in water can have dangerous effects to those exposed.

"Acute reactions that can happen is that nitrate replaces to oxygen in your blood that's is something that is important that are pregnant woman and newborn babies", said DNR Private Water Supply Section Chief Marty Nessman. 

The DNR and Portage County is offering resources to those who may have unsafe water. 

Their are also resources for those looking for water filters. 

"As of last year it is a program that is free and open to any portage county resident who is interested in it and the first step in the program is that the resident would need to register for a free water test", said McNelly. 

