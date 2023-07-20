A Wisconsin man is involved in a Nationwide human trafficking sting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A man is in the Lincoln County Jail, in connection with a nationwide human trafficking sting that took place over a month ago.
Starting back in June, several sheriff's offices in Texas held a 10 day sting operation, bringing in over a dozen people accused of human trafficking and child exploitation.
That includes Joshua DeWitt of Tomahawk. He was arrested earlier this week by authorities in Lincoln County and is being held for extradition to the lone-star state.
The 35-year-old is facing a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
Police are saying DeWitt specifically has been linked to at least 20 victims, and possibly more.
The Sheriff of the McLennan County Sheriff's Department, Parnell McNamara said he wants to do something to stop the global problem of human trafficking.
"We're doing everything we can to stop it. Can we stop it all? Absolutely not, but you can count on it; we are going to stop all we possibly can."
His number one goal is to keep kids and families safe.
"We are never going to let up on them. We're going to keep the heat turned up and hammer down on these sex buyers and perverts, especially the ones going after our kids."
In total, there are 17 people who have been arrested as part of the sting.
Each facing multiple felony charges ranging from soliciting minors to attempted prostitution.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said the trafficking was traced back to fake accounts on social media, and that case like these are more common than people think.