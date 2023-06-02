 Skip to main content
Active shooter training in Stevens Point

  • Updated
  • 0
Active Shooter Training Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's something all too familiar in recent history.

School shootings have been a plague across America for the last several years.

While this isn't how many people wanted to spend their Friday, training and preparation for these kinds of things are a must.

active shtr point

It's also great for police, fire, and EMS to get to practice in case the real thing were to ever happen.

The whole point of the training is not to scare people, but to make sure people are ready in case of emergency.

"This is a national issue, active shooters across the country happen on a regular basis and unfortunately they happen within our schools and are affecting the kids."

said LT. Joe Johnson with the Stevens Point Police Department.

The situation can bring chaos, and confusion so including school staff in the training is important so they know what to do as well.

"How incredible is it that we have school districts, law enforcement, fire department, EMS all on the site together with the same focus which is take care of kids, take care of our schools."

said Pacelli High School Principal Larry Theiss

It may be a tough subject, but it's important to go over everything for safe measure.

