AG competition leads to Attorney General Kaul Partnering with USDA

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin's Attorney General, Josh Kaul, is joining the USDA to try to lower your bill at the grocery store.
Kaul is just one of many partnering together in a bipartisan group of Attorneys General to try and increase competition in the grocery store and the Ag market.
By doing so, hopefully the prices are driven down.
It's no small task. Focusing on combining state and federal resources to crack down on price gouging and other practices that harm consumers at the grocery stores, in processing plants, and in the fields.
Kaul says it's those practices that limit the amount of choices you have and where you can go to get food, and leaves you paying more at the store.
"We are a state with a lot of farming and doing what we can to support farmers is important and particularly at a time where folks are dealing with an increase impact from inflation. Taking the steps we can to drive prices down is really critical."
A total of 31 Attorneys General are a part of the program.
They all hope federal funds with the USDA will help them investigate issues at the state level to keep it under control.