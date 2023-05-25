Amherst High School discovers a time capsule from the 70s

AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) — A 1978 time capsule was discovered at Amherst High School while doing construction.
The Tomorrow River School District is in the works of multi-million dollar project to expand their opportunities to students.
The project is to build a new building of agri-science, construction, metalwork, art studios, and more.
The Director of Buildings and Grounds at the school describes how it was discovered.
"During that process of removing the cornerstone that was when the time capsule was found", said Robert Smith.
Magazines, letters, and yearbooks were discovered when opened.
The time capsule reveal had high school students, faculty and local historians present.
President of the Tomorrow River Historical Society, says they plan to keep a piece of history.
"The Tomorrow River Valley Historic Center is going to scan all the documents and then were going to turn the files over to the school board and we will also retain a copy for history", said Sally Prideaux.
Amherst school board has not made any plans yet for the time capsule items.