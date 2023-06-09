Antigo Dirt Racing

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) The AMSOIL Off-Road Championship is this weekend in Antigo.
It's a major event in Dirt Racing, and is essentially motocross with trucks.
The event draws in the best of the best dirt racing drivers from across the country
"I'll tell you what we've got some of the biggest, baddest off-road racers from all across the country, and they've come out here in Antigo, Wisconsin to race. It's just a great event!"
said Race Director Zach Zagar.
Tickets are sold at the gate and can also be found online.
The best part of the event is its for the community.
Everything that they bring in they give right back to those in the area.
3 day passes are $50 while day passes are $35, and kiddos ages 12 and under get in free.