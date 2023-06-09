 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil
regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather
has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning
restrictions.

Antigo Dirt Racing

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) The AMSOIL Off-Road Championship is this weekend in Antigo.

It's a major event in Dirt Racing, and is essentially motocross with trucks.

The event draws in the best of the best dirt racing drivers from across the country

"I'll tell you what we've got some of the biggest, baddest off-road racers from all across the country, and they've come out here in Antigo, Wisconsin to race. It's just a great event!"

said Race Director Zach Zagar.

Tickets are sold at the gate and can also be found online. 

The best part of the event is its for the community.

Everything that they bring in they give right back to those in the area.

3 day passes are $50 while day passes are $35, and kiddos ages 12 and under get in free.

