Banners hung to honor Portage County soldiers

  Updated
mem pic
Veonna King

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The Hometown Heroes Banner Program decided to honor veterans from Stevens Point and Plover. 

The event took place in Pfiffner Park Band shell on May 29th. 

They hung some of the 30 banners honoring veterans that were mentioned in the program. 

One of the event organizers says its important to have events like this for the community. 

"There are so many that local areas neighbors, co-workers, that people didn't know served," said Barbara Mccloy, the program organizer. 

The event had over one hundred community members in attendance.

There was also law enforcement, and an auxiliary band showing up in remembrance. 

