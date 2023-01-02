Wake Up Birthdays: 01/02/2022

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER PARTS OF
CENTRAL WISCONSIN FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MID-DAY TUESDAY...
.Ahead of a strong storm system, a wintry mix is expected to develop
late tonight and become more widespread Tuesday morning. The wintry
mix will likely result in a ice accumulation on flat and elevated
surfaces, including roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Hazardous
driving conditions are likely to develop late tonight and Tuesday
morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations up to two
tenths of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or icy road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&