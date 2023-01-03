Wake Up Birthdays: 01/03/2022

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD NORTH ACROSS THE AREA TODAY...

A slow moving storm system will approach the area from the Central
Plains today. The leading band of precipitation from the storm
moved across central and east-central Wisconsin overnight,
producing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. That
band of precipitation has dissipated, but additional precipitation
from the storm will gradually shift north into the area during
the day.

The wintry mix will redevelop across central Wisconsin during the
mid to late morning. Meanwhile, temperatures in east-central
Wisconsin are expected to continue to very slowly edge upward to
above freezing, so that by the time precipitation redevelops in
this area during the late morning it will be primarily rain.

The precipitation will take a little longer to reach north-central
and far northeast Wisconsin, likely not starting in these areas
until lunchtime or during the early afternoon. Colder air in this
area will result in primarily snow. But the snow will be mixed
with some sleet and possibly some freezing rain at times.

Untreated roads in central and east-central Wisconsin were
generally snow and ice covered and slippery from the precipitation
that fell overnight. Travel conditions in east-central Wisconsin
will likely slowly improve as temperatures edge upward. Travel
conditions across the rest of the area will likely deteriorate as
the wintry precipitation gradually increases across the area
during the day. Anyone with travel plans north and west of the
Fox Valley and lakeshore should allow extra time to account for
the less than optimal travel conditions.

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION TODAY INTO TONIGHT...

.A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will lift north
across the region today. The wintry mix will likely result in ice
accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces, including roadways,
sidewalks, and parking lots. Snow accumulations will be likely over
northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. The mixed
precipitation will change over to rain by midday in central
Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas, as warmer air moves
into the region. Hazardous driving conditions are likely north and
west of the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas this morning, and over
northern Wisconsin through tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...A light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected.  Ice
accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wake Up Birthdays: 01/03/2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 

Recommended for you