Wake Up Birthdays: 01/03/2022

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION TODAY INTO TONIGHT...
.A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will lift north
across the region today. The wintry mix will likely result in ice
accumulations on flat and elevated surfaces, including roadways,
sidewalks, and parking lots. Snow accumulations will be likely over
northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. The mixed
precipitation will change over to rain by midday in central
Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas, as warmer air moves
into the region. Hazardous driving conditions are likely north and
west of the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas this morning, and over
northern Wisconsin through tonight.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...A light mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain expected. Ice
accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the afternoon
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
