Wake Up Birthdays: 01/17/2023

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY
MORNING...
.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Great
Lakes will bring a significant snow accumulation to the region late
tonight into Thursday morning. The snow will result in hazardous
travel conditions, especially for the Thursday morning commute.
Those with travel plans should closely monitor the latest forecasts
and statements on this developing winter storm.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late tonight into Thursday
morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east central
Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to heavy snow.
Snowfall rates of an inch an hour possible late tonight into
Thursday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
People should consider delaying travel late Wednesday night into
Thursday morning. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with
extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded.
