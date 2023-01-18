Wake Up Birthdays: 01/18/2023

...SIGNIFICANT SNOW ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT
AND THURSDAY...
.Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower
Michigan is expected to bring snow to the area late tonight and
Thursday. The snow may taper to freezing drizzle as it diminishes
Thursday. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions,
especially for the Thursday morning commute.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible, especially late tonight into Thursday
morning. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are possible for the
Thursday morning commute. The hazardous conditions could linger
into the afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow in central and east-central
Wisconsin is likely to occur from a couple hours after midnight
into early Thursday morning. The heaviest snow across the north
will occur late tonight through mid-morning Thursday.
Across central and east-central Wisconsin, the snow may mix with a
little freezing rain at the onset, and could transition to drizzle
or freezing drizzle as it diminishes Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone needing to travel late tonight and Thursday should closely
monitor later forecasts.
&&