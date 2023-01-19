Wake Up Birthdays: 01/19/2023

Weather Alert

...THE BULK OF THE SNOW FROM THE STORM HAS FALLEN, BUT LIGHT SNOW AND A WINTRY MIX WILL CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON... Precipitation from a storm system crossing the Great Lakes region will continue to affect Wisconsin this afternoon. At 1140 am, the primary heavy snow band with the system was over Upper Michigan and far northwest Wisconsin. Light snow, mixed at times with freezing drizzle, continued across north-central and far northeast Wisconsin in the wake of the main snow band. A wintry mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle, and a little light snow was falling over central and east-central Wisconsin. Little change in the precipitation pattern is anticipated through mid-afternoon. The snow across the far north will fall heavily enough at times to produce another inch or two of accumulation. Little additional snow accumulations is expected elsewhere. Temperatures at or a little below freezing will result in some minor icing of surfaces in central Wisconsin, while warmer temperatures in east-central Wisconsin result in just drizzle. Travel conditions are expected to remain hazardous across far northern Wisconsin where the most persistent remaining snows will occur. Untreated roads in central Wisconsin could develop icy spots due to the freezing drizzle. Travel conditions across the rest of the area are likely to gradually improve. Anyone traveling across the area this afternoon is urged to allow extra time to reach their destination, and drive with extra caution.