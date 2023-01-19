Wake Up Birthdays: 01/19/2023

...A WINTRY MIX TO CONTINUE ACROSS NORTH-CENTRAL, FAR NORTHEAST, AND
PORTIONS OF CENTRAL WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON...
.A Low pressure system centered over southeast Wisconsin mid-day
will track to central Lower Michigan this afternoon. The primary
snow band with the storm had shifted into Upper Michigan. Lighter
snow as well as some drizzle and freezing drizzle will continue in
the wake of the main snow band, resulting in a continuation of
hazardous travel conditions across north-central, far northeast, and
portions of central Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle. An additional inch or two of
accumulation expected across northern Wisconsin, with the highest
totals near the Upper Michigan border and over far northern Door
county. Some minor icing from freezing drizzle, especially in
central Wisconsin.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&