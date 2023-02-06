Wake Up Birthdays: 02/06/2023

...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TO BRING SLIPPERY AND ICY ROADS
TO AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE FOX VALLEY TONIGHT...
A storm system will bring snow and freezing drizzle across north-
central Wisconsin tonight. One to two inches of heavy, wet snow
will be possible north of Merrill to Antigo to Pembine.
Precipitation will consist of a mix of snow, freezing rain, and
freezing drizzle over central to far northeast Wisconsin, and
generally north and west of the Fox Valley. The highest
probability of icing will occur from Wausau to Keshena to
Wausaukee where up to 0.05 inches of ice is possible.
Temperatures will be gradually rising tonight. Even where
temperatures rise above freezing, liquid precipitation could still
freeze on contact to the pavement due to below freezing ground
temperatures.
The heaviest precipitation will occur this evening. Road
conditions are expected to deteriorate as the mixed precipitation
sweeps across the area. Anyone with travel plans should be
prepared for slippery or icy road conditions and allow for extra
time to reach your destination.