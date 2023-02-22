Wake Up Birthdays: 02/22/2023

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THURSDAY... .The main snow band with a strong winter storm will spread north across the area this afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air travel are expected. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing widespread blowing snow. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is necessary, use extreme caution. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&