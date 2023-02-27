 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations
between two tenths and four tenths of an inch, and snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on ice or snow covered roads. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of ice accumulations and wind
could cause minor damage to trees and power lines, resulting in
sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, blankets and a phone
in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions
can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...LARGE AREA OF MIXED MODERATE TO HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION
CREATING HAZARDOUS TRAVEL THIS MORNING...

A band of heavy mixed precipitation in the form of sleet and snow
is impacting the area this morning. The freezing rain and sleet
will occasionally change to heavy wet snow rapidly reducing
visibilities to a mile at times. Rapid accumulations of sleet and
snow on top of a light coating of freezing rain is creating very
hazardous road conditions throughout the area. The heavy mixed
precipitation will continue throughout the morning.

If you must travel this morning, please use extreme caution, slow
down and allow plenty of room between you and other vehicles.

Wake Up Birthdays: 02/27/2023

  • 0

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 

Recommended for you