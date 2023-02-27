Wake Up Birthdays: 02/27/2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations
between two tenths and four tenths of an inch, and snow and sleet
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Waupaca Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on ice or snow covered roads. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of ice accumulations and wind
could cause minor damage to trees and power lines, resulting in
sporadic power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, blankets and a phone
in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions
can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&