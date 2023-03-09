Wake Up Birthdays: 03/09/2023

...STRONG WINTER SYSTEM ARRIVES THURSDAY EVENING...
.A winter system will arrive in Wisconsin late this afternoon and
evening, bringing accumulating snowfall to the area. The heaviest
snowfall will occur this evening and overnight with the highest
totals south of Highway 29. Lake enhancement is expected, bringing
locally higher amounts near Lake Michigan before this system exits
Friday morning and early afternoon.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches. Northeast winds gusting to 20-25 mph at times.
* WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, Shawano, and Southern Oconto County
Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Minor blowing
and drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&