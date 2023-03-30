Wake Up Birthdays: 03/30/2023

...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO
THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY...
.A strong low pressure system tracking from the Plains to the Great
Lakes region will bring a wide array of weather to the area the next
couple days. A couple rounds of significant wintry weather are
possible.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
7 inches possible with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern
Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&