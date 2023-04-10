Wake Up Birthdays: 04/09 and 4/10/2023

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.
...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Wisconsin...
Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.
Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.
For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Moderate flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.
* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flood waters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning, and remain above flood stage through
Friday.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
