Wake Up Birthdays: 04/17/2023

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.
For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Wausau, Stevens Point...
Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Monday morning.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.
* WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding mainly affects Merrill area parks
and agricultural land.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:10 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 11.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning to 8.6 feet Thursday evening. It will rise to 8.9
feet Friday evening. It will then fall again and remain below
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&