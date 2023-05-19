Wake Up Birthdays: 05/19/2023

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND NORTHEAST
WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for fine particulate matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano,
Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.
Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will continue to move
across the state today. PM2.5 concentrations will likely increase
sharply at times this morning before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Areas further west will
have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index level,
while areas further northeast will have the potential to see
lesser impacts within the MODERATE air quality index level. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov.