Wake Up Birthdays: 05/30/2023

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
18 to 30 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire
potential this afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and a
half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.
Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.
Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on
the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.