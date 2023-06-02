Wake Up Birthdays: 06/02/2023

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This
advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.
Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov