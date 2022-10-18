Wake Up Birthdays: 10/18/22 By Natalie Sopyla Natalie Sopyla Author email Oct 18, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Natalie Sopyla Author email Follow Natalie Sopyla Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From News 9 Birthdays Wake Up Birthdays: Oct. 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Birthdays Wake Up Birthdays: 11/10/2021 Nov 11, 2021 Birthdays Wake Up Birthdays: 1/18/2022 Jan 18, 2022 Birthdays Wake Up Birthdays: 8/4/2020 Aug 4, 2020 Birthdays Wake Up Birthdays: 6/13/2022 Jun 13, 2022 Birthdays Wake Up Birthdays: 7/15/2022 Jul 15, 2022 Recommended for you