Wake Up Birthdays: 12/19/2022

Weather Alert

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... .A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on the strong northwest winds. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow accumulations of 4 and 7 inches expected during this period. For the Winter Storm Watch, snow and widespread blowing and drifting snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches, with the highest totals in far eastern Wisconsin. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions could become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero visibility at times in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15 below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas. &&