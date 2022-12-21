Wake Up Birthdays: 12/21/2022

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...
.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 4 and 7 inches expected during this period. For
the Winter Storm Watch, snow and widespread blowing and drifting
snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches,
with the highest totals in far eastern Wisconsin. Winds could gust
as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
evening through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
could become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday
night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.
