Wake Up Birthdays: 12/22/2022

Weather Alert

...VERY WINDY WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TODAY AND TONIGHT... .Low pressure will continue to intensify over southern Ontario today and tonight. Bands of light snow wrapping around the western flank of the storm will affect mainly eastern Wisconsin from time to time, and Lake-effect snow will increase in the Lake Superior snowbelt of northern Wisconsin. But the main impact of the storm will be widespread blowing and drifting snow cause by strong northwest winds. The wind will drive wind chills to 15 below to 40 below zero. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and low wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to an inch or so possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chills 25 below to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, especially in open areas. The combination of wind and cold could result in exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If possible, consider postponing travel until conditions improve. If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas. &&