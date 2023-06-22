Wakeup Birthdays: 06/22/2023

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect through 11 PM
CDT Friday night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Friday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov