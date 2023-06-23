Wakeup Birthdays: 06/23/2023

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY EVENING...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect through 11 PM
CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has also issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee,
Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. Air quality will also be impacted by wildfire smoke at the
surface originating from Quebec Province. The air quality index
is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level
statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an
isolated basis. During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider
avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov