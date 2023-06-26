Wakeup Birthdays: 06/26/2023

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south today (Monday, June 26th), impacting PM2.5
concentrations at the surface. We expect this situation to remain
highly dynamic over the coming days and will adjust messaging as
needed.
For today (Monday, June 26th), we expect the heaviest smoke
impacts across the eastern half of the state, where the Air
Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY
category but could reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with
heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical
outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.
At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon
Tuesday through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the
period of heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the
UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the
possibility of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov