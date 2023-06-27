Wakeup Birthdays: 06/27/2023

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We
expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming
days and will adjust messaging as needed.
At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through this episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the period of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov