Wakeup Birthdays: 12/11-12/2022

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING IMPACTFUL WINTER WEATHER MID-WEEK...
.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across central Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday. East to
southeast winds will also be gusting to between 30-40 mph, which
could cause power outages. Travel could become hazardous due to the
snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type
and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet
accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations up to
two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong
winds and weight of snow or ice on tree limbs may down power lines
and could cause sporadic power outages. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&