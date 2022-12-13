Wakeup Birthdays: 12/13/2022

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across the region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation
will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday
afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday
night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could
combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power line
damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could become
hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact
precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and
ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 8
inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
morning through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line
damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very
difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.
&&