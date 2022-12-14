Wakeup Birthdays: 12/14/2022

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over
much of northern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening, with
periods of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to
25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to
cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be
possible. Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice.
Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as
temperatures will be near freezing.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations between 7 and 11 inches and ice accumulations
around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Marathon County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&