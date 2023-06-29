Wakeup Birthdays:6/28/2023

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH NOON TODAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
today.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will continue to affect
Wisconsin, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface.
The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY UNHEALTHY
categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the AQI
reaching the HAZARDOUS category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov