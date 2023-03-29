Wausau veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the oldest of eight children, Minnesota native Jerry Viste has lived a very accomplished life.
The former World War II B-17 Pilot said he had no intent of joining the military growing up, until one event as a teenager changed everything.
"One of the things that impacted a lot of us was Pearl Harbor." Recalls Viste. "It was the event, knowing that probably we would be called up anyway so, I made a choice and picked the Air Force, which I always enjoyed."
Following his service, he returned to school at Harvard University, where he finished his undergrad, and eventually earned a masters degree in business.
He also remains an avid user of technology, a love which developed nearly seven decades ago.
"I was involved with computers from '54. I installed some of the first computers in the company and shaped some of the work that we did with our computer."
He and his wife of 55 years, Barney, eventually made their way to Wisconsin, where he became president of Wausau Insurance, and stayed with the company for 38 years.
He spent the milestone day with all three of his children, inside the same house he's lived in since 1954.
At 100 years old, he is still setting goals in life, as he aims to be retired for as long as he was working. Retirement came 37 years ago, leaving him just one year away.
Wrapping up the conversation, he briefly reminisced on all he has experienced, saying; "We could talk for hours. A lot of events over the years, and lots of lessons, some mistakes along the way. That's just part of living."
His laundry list of accomplishments also includes being head of the Wisconsin Historical Society, and extensive work with the university system.
Viste capped off the day's celebration with a piece of 'sour cream raisin pie', his grandmother's recipe.
Happy birthday, Jerry!