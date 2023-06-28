 Skip to main content
Both Wausau Fire Chief and Police Chief step down at the same time

Comission board meeting
Veonna King

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)– It was officially announced on June 26, 2023 at the Police and Fire Commission meeting. 

That fire Chief Robert Barteck first began his position in 2021 as fire chief. 

Now he has decided retire after his 30 year long career in fire departments.

"December 15th will be my last day serving as the proud fire chief of the city of Wausau and serving as the fire chief of the city of Wausau has been the pinnacle of my fire service career," said Barteck.

police Chief Ben Bliven also planning his exit from the police department. 

Bliven began his role as police chief back in 2018. 

Bliven intends to leave earlier in the year.

"I have made a decision to accept another job at a local company and my last day will be September first with the city of Wausau," said Bliven.

The Police and Fire commission board gave standing ovations for both chiefs and they gave kind remarks for their closing statements. 

" I just want to say we have been so truly blessed here in Wausau to have both chief Barteck and chief Bliven leading our fire in police departments," said Police and Fire Commission President, William Harris. 

Both Chiefs to decline to speak at the moment.

An their has been no updates yet who take either of their positions. 

