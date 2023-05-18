 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMOKY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY...

An elevated smoke layer has been situated across the region for
the past couple days. Some of this smoke is expected to mix down
to the surface after a cold front passes through tonight. The
smoky conditions should linger into the day on Friday.

The smoke could impact those with lung ailments, children, elderly
persons and those who work outdoors for prolonged periods. The
smoke may also reduce visibilities at times, resulting in minor
impacts to air and land travel.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT Friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest to southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Check washing scams might be closer than you think

check washing
Veonna King

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Check washing scams are a process where scammers can erase your hand writing on a check using chemicals.

Products that contain Acetone, such as nail polish, are often used. 

Scammers tend to erase the amount and address the check to themselves. 

This scam has been going on for decades, and it is still an issue for police. 

"It is important though because you're dealing with people's and business's personal finances and loss of money from a victim is a serious incident," said Marathon County Lieutenant Cory Gladden. 

According to AARP, there were over eight million frauds and scams committed last year. 

Law enforcement suggests that you keep a close eye on your finances and to think about switching to electronic payments. 

Police encourage anyone that has been victim of a check washing scams to call the police as soon as possible. 

