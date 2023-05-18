Check washing scams might be closer than you think

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Check washing scams are a process where scammers can erase your hand writing on a check using chemicals.
Products that contain Acetone, such as nail polish, are often used.
Scammers tend to erase the amount and address the check to themselves.
This scam has been going on for decades, and it is still an issue for police.
"It is important though because you're dealing with people's and business's personal finances and loss of money from a victim is a serious incident," said Marathon County Lieutenant Cory Gladden.
According to AARP, there were over eight million frauds and scams committed last year.
Law enforcement suggests that you keep a close eye on your finances and to think about switching to electronic payments.
Police encourage anyone that has been victim of a check washing scams to call the police as soon as possible.