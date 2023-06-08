 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH FRIDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon and again on Friday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather has caused an increase
in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning
restrictions.

Climate change may make wildfires worse

Veonna King

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Climate change has been a growing concern for decades, and the recent wildfires in Canada are bringing a changing environment sharply into focus.

Experts say that, while wildfires are normal for our the ecosystem, climate change is making them longer and more intense. 

"We have had wildfires...basically ever since the Earth began, but the thing with climate change is it is making blocking patterns more common," explained Stormtrack 9 meteorologist Tony Schumacher.

The blocking systems he mentioned are high pressure patterns in the mid- and upper atmosphere that prevent the normal flow of weather systems.

Weather aside, wildfires could also affect the financial stability of the Badger state.

"The drying out the vegetation more than usual is making the ground dryer,  making all the fuels that are sitting on the ground and the bushes more explosive," explained Schumacher. "So once fires do develop they become bigger."

