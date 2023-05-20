Community members gather for Armed Forces Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday's Armed Forces Day event was to honor and celebrate military officials.
This free, and family friendly event took place at Downtown Wausau Airport.
"It's a chance for us to honor and celebrate those who have served and give thanks to our community members who have served in the armed forces," said Jessica Schaefer the Learn Build Fly Civil Air Patrol.
The event was collaboration event Between Learn Build Fly and EAA Chapter 640.
Both organizations set out to help individuals learn about careers in aviation.
The event featured guest speaker and pilot Carlene Mendieta.
Mendieta spoke about her unforgettable experience flying Amelia Earhart's Transcontinental Flight .
"I flew a 1927 bi-plane from New York to Los Angeles and back again and even though 9/11 happened we got back in the skies, and I hope that shows people that we need not to be afraid in the world", said Mendieta.
Organizers also wanted to share more history with the community by having the B-25 Miss Mitchell make an appearance.
The plane was flown in World War II.
"This is a B-25 Mitchell--it's owned by the commemorative air force, based out of South Saint Paul Fleming Field and was actually in a World War II hanger, "said pilot Kurt Koukkari.
The event featured games, music, a youth race, and much more.
If you or someone else wants get involved in aviation, visit Learn Build Fly.