News 9 Snowfall Contest returns

(WAOW) -- Temperatures are dropping, and the air is getting crisp. How much longer before the snow flies? The answer is soon. How soon? Well, that's for you to guess!
You know the drill. Justin Loew and the Storm Track 9 weather team asks for your best guess for the first date for 1 inch of snowfall in Wausau. Make your guess (you only get one) Snowfall Contest page between Oct. 10-Oct. 19.
Prizes include:
- 1st Place prize: $250 gift card
- 2nd Place prize: $150 gift card
- 3rd Place prize $100 gift card
- 4th Place prize: $50 gift card
- 5th Place prize: $25 gift card
Consolation prize: Subway $10 Gift Cards Good to any subway. Thank you to our sponsor Schierl Tire & Service. Simply make your best guess, sit back and wait.