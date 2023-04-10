Registration now open for 90FM's 53rd edition of world's largest trivia contest

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 13.3 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/02/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Floodwaters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 26.9 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.9 feet on 09/22/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Green Bay WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...The river is expected to rise above flood stage later today.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Monday the stage was 1166.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.2 feet on 12/15/2015.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Registration now open for 90FM's 53rd edition of world's largest trivia contest

  • Updated
  • 0

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's trivia time again in central Wisconsin as registration for 90FM's 53rd edition of the world's largest trivia contest is now open.

This year's official title is "Trivia 53 - the Trivia Life for Me" and will run 54 straight hours from April 14-16.

While it's always difficult to estimate how many individual teams will enter, organizers are expecting between 10-12,000 total participants.

It will also be the first trivia event since 1979 without 'the OZ', Jim Oliva, acting as trivia coordinator. Taking his place will be long-time trivia player Dave Coulthurst.
 
 
"Since we are in kind of a transition period I know a lot of people are kind of like skeptical and worried that the contest is going to be a little bit different." Noted 90FM Station Manager, Colin Nygren, who is marking his third year involved with the contest. "But I know *Dave* is kind of making things his own and is really excited for the years to come and I know he's got some really good ideas for the contest this year."
 
Teams are able to register in person at the UWSP Communication building at any point Monday - Thursday, from 3-7 p.m. or Noon - 6 p.m. on Friday.
 
Last year's champions, known as 'DADS COMPUTERS: G'BYE YELLOW BRICK RD' racked up a whopping 27,650 points, while eight teams failed to answer a single question correctly.
 
The first question hits the airwaves at 6 p.m. Friday.

