Winning date for the snowfall contest

Accumulating snow fell in the middle of October but it was not enough to bring an end to the snowfall contest.
Accumulating snow fell late last week and over the weekend but it was not enough to bring an end to the snowfall contest.
Accumulating snow fell last night and IT WAS enough to call the end of the contest. Officially, there was 1.1 inches in downtown Wausau and StormTrack9 staff measured 1.5 inches at the TV station. Therefore, November 14th is the winning date for the First Snowfall Contest.
It is interesting to note that the 14th is very close to the average date of the first inch of snow in Wausau - which is November 11th - and it is the same winning date as last year.
For all of those astute forecasters who predicted November 14th (92 people) the big drawing for the Schierl Tire and Service gift cards (5 in total) will be held Thursday morning on Wake-Up Wisconsin. Those gift cards are also good at "The Store" gas stations. If you are not drawn in the top 5, you will still have a chance of being drawn for a consolation prize. We have 50 Subway gift cards to give away as consolation prizes.
We will update this article with the names of the top prize winners on Thursday morning after Wake-Up Wisconsin. Check back here to see if you or someone you know won the contest.